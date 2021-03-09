Vans furthers “Foot the Bill” program to support small businesses

Skateboarding shoes and apparel company Vans has opened public nominations for its “Foot the Bill” program, aiming to provide financial support to local and community-driven small businesses across the US.

Since the beginning of 2021, Vans’ “Foot the Bill” program has supported 27 small businesses dealing with the ongoing devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Partners of the program collaborate with Vans to create unique footwear and apparel that features original artwork that best represents their business’ identity.

Customers can then support a business by selecting their unique designs through the Vans Customs feature online. Customers can also create and design their own pair of Vans with proceeds going to participating partners.

Every week, up to six businesses or venues will be added to the “Foot the Bill” website, where consumers can learn more about each business’ story, how they will be utilizing the funds that they receive, and the inspiration behind the design that they have selected for their footwear and apparel.

Furthermore, in honor of International Women’s Month, Vans has highlighted women-owned businesses and venues throughout March, including Sweat Records, Portland Flea, Grit N’ Glory, Evolve Boutique, Milk + T, HauteButch, and Grog Shop.

Vans will be producing up to 1000 pairs of custom Vans shoes and 250 t-shirts per participating partner, and once they are sold out, the designs will no longer be available for purchase.

“While the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to have a disproportionate impact on small businesses, net proceeds from the “Foot The Bill” merchandise will be going directly to each of the participating partners to ensure that their businesses can make it through the challenges that they are currently faced with,” stated Vans in a press release.