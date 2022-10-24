VEJA and MARNI unveil the second release of their collaborative collection, presenting three styles infused with new colorways.

The V-10 and the high-top V-15 white leather sneakers are underscored by a colorful scribbled motif that covers the upper shoe, recalling instinctive drawings from school.

Known for its thoughtful yet playful approach, MARNI is a luxury brand recognized for its offbeat take on fashion, and the collaboration with VEJA exemplifies the commitment of the brand to celebrate individuality through a creativity that is personal and connective at once.

At the intersection of craftsmanship and industrial work, each pair has been assembled by hand, with the right foot different from the left to further underline the sense of originality characterizing the design.

Image: VEJA x MARNI, courtesy of the brand

Marni

Innovative and multifaceted, MARNI celebrates individuality through a rigorous yet subversive language. Founded in 1994, Marni’s experimental approach to materials and colors finds its ultimate expression in collections that exalt the authenticity of artisanal workmanship. The brand holds a constant dialogue with the world of art and with a community of talents hailing from different backgrounds.

Veja

Since 2005, VEJA has been creating sneakers in a different way, mixing social projects, economic justice and ecological materials.

Image: VEJA x MARNI, courtesy of the brand

Upper: Leather/ Soles: 31& Amazonian rubber, 22% rice waste and 12% recycled rubber. Image: VEJA x MARNI, courtesy of the brand

The bovine leather that VEJA uses comes from farms in Uruguay and is then tanned in Brazil in a Gold certified tannery by the Leather Working Group.

It is tanned without using any hazardous or prohibited chemicals. VEJA uses conventional dyes that comply with regulations. Special attention is paid to water usage during the tanning process.

VEJA x MARNI is made in Brazil.

Available exclusively on VEJA-STORE.COM and MARNI.COM from October 13, 2022; in monobrand stores and selected retailers from October 20, 2022.

Image: VEJA x MARNI, courtesy of the brand