Veronica Beard partners with Cotton Lives On for denim recycling drive

Veronica Beard, one of the fastest-growing names in American womenswear, has joined forces with the Cotton Lives On™ programme for a consumer-facing denim recycling initiative aimed at reducing textile waste and supporting vulnerable communities in the UK.

From August 5 to 12, customers will be invited to drop off unwanted denim at the brand’s two London boutiques on Bruton Street and Sloane Street. In return, participants will receive a 20 per cent discount on a new pair of Veronica Beard denim, a strategic blend of sustainable messaging and retail incentive.

The collected denim will be repurposed into recycled cotton insulation used in roll mats for people at risk of homelessness, part of Cotton Lives On’s ongoing mission to divert cotton from landfill and extend the fibre’s lifecycle. Since its UK launch in 2022, the programme has gathered approximately 8,000kg of cotton and produced over 100 roll mats, each using the equivalent of 45 cotton T-shirts.

Andrea Samber, Director of Brand Partnerships for Cotton Incorporated, described the partnership as “a valuable opportunity to engage consumers and divert more cotton from landfill,” while Allison Aston, Veronica Beard’s SVP of Community and Charitable Giving, noted the brand’s commitment to “making a meaningful impact — on the environment and in our communities.”

Veronica Beard joins a growing list of UK-based partners in the initiative, including ME+EM, Whistles, The White Company, and Bianca Saunders, as the industry continues to seek practical, visible ways to address fashion’s environmental footprint.

For a sector under scrutiny for its role in overproduction and waste, initiatives like Cotton Lives On are becoming increasingly relevant. Whether they lead to long-term behavioural change or remain short-term marketing moments, however, remains to be seen.