Versace deletes Instagram, hints at new social media strategy

Versace has deleted all the posts from its Instagram account. The luxury fashion house, which has 29 million followers, has wiped its social media slate clean, suggesting an announcement or change may be imminent.

Earlier this month Versace was sold as part of Tapestry’s acquisition of parent company Capri Holdings in a multi-billion dollar deal.

The move follows brands like Celine, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta, who have all deleted their social media history on various occasions.

According to WWD Versace will unveil a new social media strategy and approach to posting. Whether that will be in a new format is not clear.

“Versace will relaunch its Instagram channel later this week with the fall 2023 campaign in a magazine style format timed with the new season’s collection delivery in-store and online,” explained a statement from Versace as published by WWD. “We are always looking at improving the different ways we talk to our community and bring them closer to our world. This refreshed approach across our digital channels allows us to continue our editorial storytelling and brings our global audience the very best of the Versace content in the best format for them.”