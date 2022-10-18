Versatile denim: reuse and repurpose with Aline Yaneli’s unique designs

Original denim usually is made from 100 percent cotton and these cotton threads must be specially woven. Woven denim material is one of the most durable and strongest textile materials, which is produced from cotton. Since the woven threads are made from 100 percent cotton, the material also has the characteristics of fluffiness. The longer the material has been worn, the more pronounced fluff will be on the material after repeated washing. This is what makes denim so famous for its properties.

Denim products are very relevant today. To be precise, they have never gone out of style and most likely never will. Fashion designers have always tried to turn denim into something fresh and unprecedented, and they usually succeed because they can do interesting, original things with this material like paint, print, embroider, cut and perform many other experiments. That is why it is so unique and has been relevant throughout the ages. These products can be different, and the most important thing is that they will last a long time.

Denim is so versatile, it's fashionable, comfortable enough for everyday wear and rarely needs to be washed. It can be worn in a hundred different ways in almost any life situation. And it doesn't matter whether it's a dress, a jacket, trousers or a skirt, it must be in everyone's closet. Nowadays almost no one can live without jeans. They are comfortable, easy to layer and combine with other designs, can be worn in any season and are sustainable. One could say that it is the best invention in the history of fashion.

Image: Aline Yaneli, courtesy of the brand

Aline Yaneli brand and design

Aline Yaneli is a new high fashion brand founded in the heart of Europe. Unique design combined with latest trends creates highly fashionable urban style. Her very first collection consists mainly out of denim.

The design process is based in Latvia, but inspiration has been collected from places all over the world. The designer’s personal expression is creating a design that reflects inner freedom, making each design with a little piece of love.

Image: Aline Yaneli, courtesy of the brand

Note from designer Aline about denim

Working with denim for a long time, I’ve gained an understanding of how high-quality material denim is and how well it lasts. The material has a very strong wear resistance. After a long time of use it still looks new even with the small signs of wear which actually make the jeans look even better. And over time some denim designs can always be improved with a decorative element, whether it will be a stitch, or a patch, or simply a torn hole, it will always make the look stylish and original.

Image: Aline Yaneli, courtesy of the brand