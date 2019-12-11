Vetements to launch Star Wars collection

Star Wars, the sci-fi icon of cinema, has been an inspirational source to countless fashion collections. This year alone has seen Uniqlo, Levi’s, Pull & Bear and Tom’s releasing Star Wars ranges.

This week Vetements will debut its collaboration with the Star Wars brand, launching logo t-shirts, socks, baseball caps, backpacks and flurry of logo’d items including eveningwear and high heels.

The collection will be available at Moscow’s Tsum from Thursday before rolling out to other retailers, including Harrods and Flannels in the UK and SSENSE online.

Fashion brands ranging from high street to luxury players are keen to collaborate with Star Wars, and it is not just Disney dress-up or geeky merchandise of “May the Force be With You” t-shirts that are prompting the collaborations. Companies including Adidas, Primark and Columbia have previously launched ranges, not solely because of intergalactic hype or the commercial potential of sales, but also because Star Wars is embedded in popular culture and paying homage to these larger than life characters resonates with a global audience and shopper.

Images: Levi’s website, Vetements Instagram