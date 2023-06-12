Vibrant California and its coastline set the tone for the Dstrezzed SS24 collection

Inspired by the diverse colorful hues of the iconic American West Coast, the SS24 collection offers on-trend essentials. Explore new types of matching uniforms, bleached and stone-washed denim, bold stripes, and textured materials. A key staple in this summer wardrobe is on-trend knitwear to create a bold statement. The modern style clash comes to the forefront with pieces featuring crochet stitching and washed items, but always a clean modern base.

Picture: Dstrezzed, SS24 Collection, courtesy of the brand

A Dstrezzed icon and native of California, Robert Redford is the inspiration behind the loose relaxed silhouettes, double-breasted blazers and longer shorts that feature in the collection. Made from natural materials like linen and Tencel, to pay respect to the planet and inspire new fundamentals in the conscious modern gent.

By sharp contrast, the artistic and unique flair of Venice Beach inspires a more jazzy color palette. From sunset pink tones to neon lights, to a spectrum of blue hues and palm leaves of green, Dstrezzed injects vibrancy into a wardrobe that’s anything but boring.

Picture: Dstrezzed, SS24 Collection, courtesy of the brand

With a nod to the 80s: a time of adventure, flashy fun and open minds, this Spring Summer ’24-collection is one for modern gents to indulge and stand out in this spring summer.

More about Dstrezzed

Dstrezzed is a menswear brand that has been creating quality and comfortable clothing for the modern gents of the world for over ten years. Its collections are sold internationally at 800 locations (and still counting), reaching a worldwide community. Built on the idea to enjoy the good things in life, Dstrezzed is exactly what it sounds like ‘Don’t Stress.’’ The brotherhood is bold, rebellious and always authentic. The iconic octagonal logo symbolizes infinity and stands for the endless connection as brothers.

Picture: Dstrezzed, SS24 Collection, courtesy of the brand