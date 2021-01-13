Vice Media to stop publishing Garage Magazine

Garage magazine, a biannual fashion and contemporary art publication, is to shutter being published by Vice Media Group.

In a statement to Business of Fashion, Vice said it would cease publication after its Spring 2021 issue, with employees expected to receive severance from March.

The biannual magazine was founded by Russian heiress and business woman Dasha Zhukova in 2011. Its name comes from the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow, which Zhukova opened in 2008 with then husband Roman Abramovich. A Russian-language edition of the magazine was launched in March 2013.

Zhukova, an avid art collector and wife of shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos III, is expected to back the controlling stake of the company and announce next steps. In 2016 Zhukova sold a majority to Vice Media Group while remaining the publication’s editorial director.

Image via Garage Magazine