Victoria Beckham criticised for furloughing 30 workers

Victoria Beckham’s namesake fashion label has reportedly furloughed 30 staff members as part of the UK governments Covid-19 compensation scheme.

The scheme sees 80 percent of employee salaries paid by the government for companies impacted by Covid-19. Victoria Beckham will reportedly pay the remaining 20 percent of workers’ pay during this time through an “enhanced package.”

“We are working hard to ensure our much-valued Victoria Beckham team are protected during this unsettled time by keeping our business healthy,” a Victoria Beckham spokeperson told the Mirror broadsheet. “Having carefully assessed all our options, we made the decision to furlough a proportion of staff on an enhanced package.”

Good Morning Britain was quick to criticise Mrs Beckham, calling her label a ‘vanity project’ that has not made a profit since launching in 2008. Despite a personal fortune of 335 million pounds, the company is leaning on a government ‘bail-out scheme’ which television presenter Piers Morgan said: “this furlough scheme is not for prima donna millionaires.”

Tory MP Robert Halfon told the Daily Mail: “At a time when millions are struggling, it would be good if multi-millionaires helped the country rather than seeking to profit from hard-pressed taxpayers.”

