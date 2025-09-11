Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary to air on 9 October

Netflix UK has announced via Instagram that a Victoria Beckham documentary series will be available from 9 October. Following the global success of her husband David Beckham's Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham returns with her own. The new production will also offer insights into the Beckham family life, as previously reported by the British press association PA.

The former Spice Girl and fashion icon has built a serious fashion empire.

In 2024, Victoria Beckham Holdings achieved a turnover of £112.7 million. This is an increase of approximately 26 percent compared to 2023. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) reached £2.2 million in 2024, compared to approximately £1.8 million in 2023.

Read also: PFW: evolution of Victoria Beckham

Beckham family at Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

David Beckham at Victoria Beckham Fall Winter 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Victoria Beckham Fall Winter 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Victoria Beckham Resort Women Off Season 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight