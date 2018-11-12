Victoria's Secret: Out of touch and out of time?

On Thursday Victoria's Secret televised its annual extravaganza of models parading a catwalk in underwear.

Some girls are sporting wings, others are bedazzled from hip to bust. Whilst it inarguably draws viewers and social media coverage, some watch for the superstar pop performance, which one year is Lady Gaga, another Rihanna or Taylor Swift, others watch to see the heady display of supermodel angels, like Bella and Gigi Hadid or a real-life Kardashian, wearing the tiniest of intimates.

To swiftly summarise, the annual VS extravaganza is a show which sees women walk the catwalk in the sexiest of lingerie and the highest of heels. Accessorised with wings (sewn by artisans as the company is keen to share), it is a production formula that hasn't changed much since 1995.

The formula being beautiful supermodels parade about in lingerie to special effects and music that heightens the show to the level of a Broadway production. The audience is to be seduced so that VS lingerie "will win the enthusiasm they see plainly in their male colleagues," according to a white paper, "The Silky Strategy of Victoria Secret."

Enter the #metoo movement

Whereas sex once sold everything from fashion to laundry detergent, marketing in 2018 has moved on, focusing on body diversity and female empowerment, rather than a tactic to attract the male gaze.

Where once Victoria Secret had virtually no competitors and dominated the affordable bra market, it now faces stiff competition to brands rewriting what it means to be sexy.

Two years ago VF cut its swimwear and fashion business, and in August this year it announced it would close 20 stores due to poor performance. Once the bestselling brand of L Brands, with a 4 billion turnover in 2004, VS has become a parody of itself. According to the Business of Fashion, VS "is the lingerie world’s version of Gap: too big and too complacent not to fail."

Even if 1.6 billion people watched the show (this one will air on ABC on December 2nd) and it received over 200 billion media impressions, there probably are many viewers who feel empowered watching a model in a peekaboo lace bra and panties.

Photo credit: Victoria Secret AW18 show, source Victoria Secret