Viktor&Rolf and Specsavers launch eyewear collection

Avant-garde fashion pioneers Viktor&Rolf mark three decades of their unique beauty with the introduction of an eyewear collection launched at Specsavers.

Drawing inspiration from their enduring fascination with the beauty of flowers, exemplified by their best-selling fragrance "Flowerbomb" and numerous haute couture collections, the glasses feature a distinctive metal rose embellishment on the temples. Crafted from bio acetate, the design pays homage to the tradition that deems items dipped in silver as cherished forever.

Founded in 1993 by designer artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, Viktor&Rolf has earned widespread recognition and respect for its provocative haute couture and conceptual glamour. With an unconventional approach to fashion, the Amsterdam-based luxury house aspires to create striking beauty and unexpected elegance, as evidenced by thirty years of staging signature collections during Paris Fashion Week.

The limited-edition eyewear collection includes a sculptural cat-eye design in emerald-green acetate with golden rose accents on the temples. Another features a metal square and oversized frame with silver roses on the temples and light green acetate temple tips.

Prices start at 239 euros for a single vision pair of spectacles.