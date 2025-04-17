Vingino and the power of denim: From brand identity to circular innovation

Denim is an essential part of collections for many fashion brands, but at Vingino, it goes a step further: denim is the foundation. Not only in product development, but also in vision, positioning, and partnerships. The kidswear brand, part of Love for Denim, exudes jeans DNA, and this translates into everything from design decisions to sustainable market approaches.

Denim as a brand foundation

Vingino's denim origins are already embedded in the name of its parent company: Love for Denim BV. Since its inception, the brand has grown from a niche player to an international lifestyle label, with denim still the starting point for every collection. "As a denim designer, I experience enormous freedom within the creative process," says Bas Horlings, denim designer within the team. "But denim is also always under a magnifying glass. The foundation, therefore, has to be right."

This balance between creative freedom and technical precision forms the core of Vingino's design approach. Collections are characterized by a recognizable mix of bold, colorful designs with a vintage, Italian twist, always tailored to the wearability and mobility that children need.

Never Out Of Stock collection Credits: Vingino

Sustainability starts with design

Where sustainability was previously more of an abstract concept, it is now a tangible reality in the studio. "As a designer, you are at the beginning of the chain. Every conscious material choice has an impact," states Horlings. Currently, Vingino is experimenting with recycled zipper tape, pocketing, and removable rivets and buttons, elements that simplify recycling at the end of the life cycle. "Thanks to our dedicated CSR manager, we as a team remain constantly focused."

New generations, new denim technology

Vingino continues to innovate. For SS25, the brand is launching a lightweight denim of only 8 ounces (226 g/yd²): light in weight, but visually robust. Ideal for active summer days. In addition, the brand is introducing a completely renewed Never Out of Stock ICON collection consisting of denim with 20% post-consumer recycled cotton. This allows old denim to be reused without compromising visual or technical quality. For SS26, the design team is even working on an "outdoor-play-proof" jean, a clever translation of performance wear to children's fashion.

The use of post-consumer recycled cotton presents hardly any limitations from a design perspective: the slub texture is slightly more visible, but otherwise, the difference is minimal. Creatively, new possibilities arise without compromises.

Credits: Vingino

Five-Year warranty as a quality statement

Vingino also distinguishes itself in its customer promise: the brand offers a five-year warranty on its denim products. In a market where fast fashion often dominates, this is a powerful signal. "We have been working with the same suppliers for over fifteen years. We know what our fabrics can handle." Consumers can activate the warranty via a QR code on the hangtag. A service-oriented approach that not only exudes confidence but also strengthens brand loyalty.

Never Out Of Stock Credits: Vingino

Stronger together: The denim deal

Vingino is a member of the Denim Deal 2.0, an international collaboration in which brands, producers, and collectors commit to a minimum of 20% recycled cotton in newly produced denim. "We believe that real impact can only be achieved through collective action." The Denim Deal facilitates knowledge sharing, market updates, and networking, something Vingino believes the sector needs.

Thanks to Vingino's long-standing relationships with suppliers, the brand was able to quickly adapt and integrate the necessary adjustments into the production process. The ambition is to scale this up and make other denim elements circular as well. "We can and will scale this up in the future: Alone we take a small step, but together a giant leap!"

At Vingino, denim is not just a product category, but a strategic anchor that gives the brand direction and relevance. By combining aesthetics, technical innovation, and circular ambitions, the brand demonstrates that denim is a serious and future-proof pillar in children's fashion as well.