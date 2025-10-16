Vingino Early Fall and Autumn/Winter 2026: Collection Story

Portside Attitude

Set against the backdrop of the sea and inspired by the energy of the harbor, Portside Attitude introduces a refined, modern interpretation of nautical style for the new season. Designed for an effortless transition into early fall, this delivery blends classic maritime aesthetics with the distinct Vingino attitude.

The collection highlights striped essentials and sail-inspired artworks, complemented by polo shirts and sweats with a sporty, yacht-club sophistication. For girls, sea shell graphics and playful dresses bring a touch of seaside charm, while denim with nautical details grounds the story with timeless appeal.

From crisp polos to statement sweats and versatile denim, Portside Attitude embodies the carefree spirit of late summer, reimagined for retail relevance and consumer freshness. This drop bridges heritage style and contemporary confidence, delivering commercial key pieces ready for every destination.

Credits: Vingino

Autumn Winter 2026 Run 1: Travel Log – A Creative Journey

A Creative Journey invites consumers on an inspiring exploration of style and imagination. Rooted in authentic, timeless design, this story celebrates creativity, discovery, and the memories that shape personal identity.

The collection draws inspiration from nostalgic travel notes and logbooks, resulting in a product mix that feels both familiar and innovative. Expect classic denim silhouettes, weathered textures, and vintage-inspired detailsreworked in modern fits and bold accents, perfect for kids with personality and purpose.

This drop connects fashion with emotion and storytelling, encouraging self-expression through curated design. It’s a collection built for new experiences, built to last, and crafted to resonate with today’s families who value both style and meaning.

Let imagination lead the way — Travel Log is not just a look, it’s a journey worth sharing in-store.

Credits: Vingino

Autumn Winter 2026 Ski lijn: Club the Ski – A Winter Essential

Winter is here, and style shouldn’t take a break. Club the Ski brings Vingino’s iconic approach to children’s fashion into the colder months, combining performance, comfort, and standout design for every cold day; from the slopes to the streets. No snow? No problem. Just the confidence to take on winter, every day.

Crafted with water-repellent fabrics, warm linings, and bold, playful color combinations, each piece is as practical as it is iconic. Designed for movement, adventure, and everyday life — whether kids are skiing, playing outside, or heading to school. Pair it effortlessly with denim for a modern street look, or layer it for that signature après-ski vibe.

Club the Ski bridges sport and streetwear a crossover concept that extends the winter selling season. It connects with families looking for functional fashion that lasts, while perfectly complementing core denim and NOOS programs. More than a collection, Club the Ski is a club that celebrates fun, individuality, and quality. For every winter day, for every generation.

Credits: Vingino

Key Features:

Passholder pocket

Snow catcher

5K breathable & 10K waterproof

Elastic cuffs with thumbholes

Taped zippers

Interested in seeing more of the collection?

Schedule an appointment with Vingino by calling 0341-562588. Vingino looks forward to welcoming you to the showroom.