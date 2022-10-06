Vingino Launches Collaboration with Global Star Lionel Messi

Vingino is launching a clothing line featuring none other than the world’s number-one soccer player Lionel Messi. As a children’s clothing brand, Vingino is known for its hugely popular collaborations with celebrities such as Daley Blind, Senna Bellod, Kalvijn, and Emre Can. Now, they’re welcoming global star Lionel Messi to this range of successful collaborations. The collection is slated to be launched in spring/summer 2023.

Vingino x Messi Collab

Every kid wants to grow up to be just like Messi, the ultimate role model to countless children around the globe. And with almost 500 million social media followers, this soccer player is one of the most popular in the world! That’s why Vingino couldn’t say no to an opportunity to work with Lionel Messi’s licensee. Obviously, this collection is completely tailored to his style – which is what every child will love!

About the Collection

This collection is a must-have for any store. Messi is the most popular soccer player in the world, and this dedicated collection is top notch. From cool hoodies & jackets to sporty jogging pants & swimwear, Vingino has exclusive rights to release these categories in Europe under Lionel Messi’s licensed name and has the first selling rights worldwide! The collection brings together children’s clothes and many other items, such as duvet covers and drinking cups.

About Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (1987) began his career at FC Barcelona in 2004. Now, 18 years later, he’s broken a whole list of records. He’s the top player in the Argentine national football team, and the top scorer in his team. He’s been named top scorer in the UEFA Champions League six times and been winner of the World Soccer Player of the year Awards five times. He’s played a total of 660 games and scored a whopping 750 goals. Vingino is very proud to partner with a global player of this caliber! If you want to know more about this special international collaboration, please make an appointment with our sales department so that you don’t miss out!

Contact details:

Vingino, info@vingino.com attn. Nigel Zurburg