Virtual Masterclass “ The Evolution of Fashion Today” hosted by Anna dello Russo

On May 11 the London School of Fashion and Design Istituto Marangoni London will organize a unique Masterclass discussing the evolution of fashion today. Istituto Marangoni Fashion Brand Ambassador Anna dello Russo and Style Editor at British Vogue Gianluca Longo will be hosting a Virtual Conversation that is open to the public.

The Virtual Masterclass will start at 2.00 PM CEST and are held in English. To register please click here >>

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milan and in 2015 it reached a special milestone, 80 years of history and success in training the top professionals of Fashion and Design. Istituto Marangoni can praise itself for the education of four generations of students from five continents and for having launched over 45,000 professionals in fashion and luxury fields, such as Domenico Dolce (Dolce & Gabbana) and Franco Moschino.

It currently educates 4,000 students per year from 106 countries at its schools, located in Milan (the School of Fashion and the School of Design), Florence, Paris, London, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Miami and Mumbai, the international capitals of fashion, design and luxury.