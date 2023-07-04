Vivobarefoot calls for pioneers to try first generation of products before global launch

Vivobarefoot, the natural health lifestyle brand, has launched the "feet-first" pioneer programme it hopes could impact the future of footwear. Through its innovative VivoBiome platform, customers can experience personalised, locally assembled, and circular footwear. The company is inviting 200 pioneers in the UK to try the first generation of products before a global rollout.

Using a 3D foot scan, each VivoBiome product is tailored to the individual's needs and preferences. With the help of Unreal Engine, the platform brings the product to life through photoreal visuals, allowing pioneers to virtually try on the footwear. They can further customize the design and color before printing.

SLS 3D printing technology is used to create the footwear, while real-time sustainability data ensures transparency and environmental credentials. VivoBiome aims to bring innovation, design, and production back to communities by leveraging these cutting-edge technologies.

The pioneer programme is priced at 260 pounds, offering successful applicants three pairs of the first-generation product for testing and feedback.

Asher Clark, co-founder and CDO of Vivobarefoot, said VivoBiome represents a vision for a circular system, transforming manufacturing to align with local communities and sustainable practices.