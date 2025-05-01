Vogue College Alumna Libertà Errani on Turning Industry Connections into Career Opportunities

Libertà Errani chose Vogue College of Fashion to launch her career in the fashion industry, drawn by the opportunity to study at an institution powered by Condé Nast’s global influence. During her time at the College, she developed key industry skills, built an invaluable network of connections, and laid the foundations for her future success in fashion communications.

What made you choose Vogue College of Fashion for your studies?

I remember seeing an ad in a magazine and thinking that having such a powerful brand and publishing house as Condé Nast associated with my CV would be a great way to break into the industry.

What were the most valuable skills you gained during your course?

The most valuable skill was being directly exposed to people working in the industry, learning how to interact with them, and eventually landing internships that helped me kickstart my career.

Can you describe a project or collaboration that had a significant impact on your learning experience?

Being part of the first cohort of students undertaking the Vogue Fashion Certificate, I remember feeling grateful for all the opportunities we were exposed to and the connections we made during our time at the College. I think each one of the students used these to the maximum, networking, and landing their first jobs at amazing companies.

How did the faculty and industry professionals influence your career path?

The connections and opportunities we were given were certainly the greatest gift upon completing our course. It was also great to come back to the College and give a talk with one of my peers, showing the new generation how far we had already come in our careers and where we hoped to land next.

How did your time at Vogue College of Fashion shape your storytelling skills, and how do they influence the way you communicate the Michael Kors brand today?

The College taught me to always act professionally and as a gatekeeper for the brand one represents. Feeling proud of the company and designer your role is associated with is important when delivering their communications strategy.

As Communications Manager at Michael Kors, what does a typical day look like for you—and what are some of the key skills you rely on most in your role?

A typical day in my role starts by checking emails and prioritising tasks for the team. At times, it might begin with a catch-up breakfast with an editor or stylist to discuss a special project, or end with a VIP fitting in-store. It’s usually peppered with lots of calls and meetings.

How has your perspective on the fashion industry evolved since graduating?

Fashion is a very fast-paced environment, particularly in PR & Communications, however, it is important to remember that our job doesn’t save lives, no matter what the emergency is. It’s also important to realise that what matters most is the environment you work in, the relationships you establish with both your junior and senior team members, and to always be kind.

Were there any fashion events, talks, or experiences at Vogue College of Fashion that opened new doors for you?

Absolutely! I remember with fondness all the talks we were lucky enough to participate in and ask questions during. For me in particular, landing an internship at LOVE magazine (my favourite at the time) was a brilliant way to get started in fashion.

What advice would you give to current Vogue College of Fashion students?

I would suggest, if possible, trying out different sectors within the industry (styling, writing, PR, buying, etc.) to really understand what you’re passionate about and how your existing skills can help you grow in your chosen field. It’s important to give your best at any opportunity that comes your way because you never know when you—or the person in front of you—might cross paths again. After all, the fashion industry is all about connections and one’s reputation.