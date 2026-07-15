Vogue College's Amy Johns on leading luxury into its next chapter

Ask Amy Johns about luxury and she rarely starts with the product. For the Course Leader of the online MA International Luxury Business program at Vogue College of Fashion, a handbag or a heritage brand is a window onto something larger: how people define status, where they place value and what their choices say about them. Her outlook has been shaped by more than a decade working across both the creative and analytical sides of the industry at brands including Burberry, Anya Hindmarch and Fortnum & Mason. Today, she brings that experience into the classroom.

As luxury enters one of its most transformative periods in decades, FashionUnited spoke with Johns about the mindset she believes will shape the industry's next generation of leaders.

You have held creative and analytical roles across New York, Paris and London. How does that cross-market head office experience shape the way you lead the program?

Amy Johns: Working across New York, Paris and London taught me that luxury is far more than a product or a brand; it's a reflection of culture, consumer behaviour and wider societal shifts. My experience spanned both creative and analytical functions, which means I naturally encourage students to think across disciplines rather than within them. Luxury businesses no longer operate in silos, and neither should luxury education.

I encourage students to connect consumer insights, data, storytelling, operations and strategy to understand the bigger picture. One of the questions I often ask is what do luxury trends reveal about wider cultural and economic forces, because many of the industry's biggest shifts originate outside luxury itself. My role is not simply to teach students what luxury is today, but to equip them with the confidence, curiosity and strategic thinking skills to navigate what luxury may become in the future.

What sets the online MA International Luxury Business program apart from other postgraduate routes into the sector?

I do not believe online education should just replicate a London classroom on a screen. It is a chance to rethink how luxury education can be experienced globally, bringing together students, ideas and industry perspectives that might never otherwise meet. What makes the program distinctive is its combination of academic rigour, industry access and international connectivity, with students building meaningful professional relationships wherever they are based.

In many ways, online learning mirrors modern luxury businesses, where global teams collaborate across borders. Luxury itself is increasingly interdisciplinary, sitting at the intersection of business, culture, technology and consumer behaviour, and the online MA International Luxury Business program prepares students to become adaptable, globally minded leaders.

Credits: Vogue College of Fashion

How does an online format deliver the industry immersion and access that luxury careers demand?

Industry immersion no longer needs to be confined to physical locations. Through guest speakers, luxury brand collaborations, brand tours and international networking, we create opportunities for students to engage directly with industry regardless of geography. A recent example is a consultancy brief with a former interim CMO at Stella McCartney, where students explored brand and product strategy.

Luxury is fundamentally a relationship-driven industry, so it is important that students build confidence interacting with industry professionals from an early stage. To support this, we connect them with our sister campus in Madrid through shared online experiences, networking and international trips, helping them develop a truly global perspective.

Vogue College sits within the wider Vogue and Edconic network. How does that translate into tangible opportunities for your students?

One of the things I particularly value is that we don't operate in isolation. We work closely with colleagues across our Madrid campus, alongside our wider digital learning teams in the US, which allows us to bring together different perspectives and experiences across locations when building our curriculum. Luxury is inherently global, so it's important that students learn to think beyond a single market or geography. Through industry-informed content, students develop a broader understanding of how luxury businesses operate today.

Being part of the wider Edconic network also gives us access to expertise beyond traditional academic environments. Working alongside Digital Learning, production and creative teams enables us to continually explore how online luxury education can be experienced differently. For students, this translates into professionally produced learning experiences, international collaboration opportunities and exposure to a broader network of industry and academic expertise.

MA students visited Norton & Sons, 16 Savile Row. Credits: Vogue College of Fashion

Luxury is navigating softer growth and a more discerning consumer. Which strategic challenges do you make sure your students can speak to with confidence?

One of the things I find most fascinating about luxury is that it often acts as a mirror to wider societal change and I’m intrigued by what luxury trends reveal about cultural attitudes towards status, value and identity. I encourage students to think beyond trends and ask deeper questions about what is driving consumer behaviour beneath the surface.

We discuss softer growth, changing definitions of value, sustainability, wellness, shifting attitudes towards ownership and how consumers are increasingly seeking meaning and authenticity. We also explore the impact of AI, digital acceleration and how brands maintain exclusivity whilst remaining accessible to new generations of consumers.

I'm particularly interested in helping students understand that luxury trends don't emerge in isolation. They are often responses to broader cultural, social and economic forces. Developing the ability to connect these signals and synthesise information is becoming increasingly valuable for future luxury leaders.

Which commercial and strategic competencies do you consider non-negotiable for graduates entering luxury today?

Curiosity, critical thinking, cultural intelligence, commercial awareness and adaptability are non-negotiable. Luxury businesses are becoming increasingly complex, and graduates need to feel comfortable navigating ambiguity rather than seeking certainty.

Technical skills remain important, but I believe the ability to connect ideas, analyse information and understand the wider context behind consumer decisions will become even more valuable. The most successful graduates will be those who can bridge creativity and commerce whilst remaining responsive to changing markets and consumer values.

MA students visited Norton & Sons, 16 Savile Row. Credits: Vogue College of Fashion

You came up through merchandising and rate analytical skills highly. How much does the program lean into data and the commercial mechanics behind luxury brands?

Coming from a merchandising background, I've always viewed data as a tool for understanding people rather than simply measuring performance. Data underpins many decisions within luxury businesses, from consumer insights and assortment planning to pricing and market positioning. However, I don't believe students need to be mathematicians or data specialists to succeed. Instead, I encourage them to become confident interpreting information, identifying patterns and translating insights into meaningful strategic decisions.

In many ways, it's about becoming comfortable with data literacy rather than technical expertise. Careers in luxury are becoming less linear, so adaptability and the ability to move between disciplines are becoming valuable strengths. Luxury professionals need to combine analytical thinking with human understanding, because numbers only become valuable when they help us better understand consumer behaviour.

What kind of student thrives on this program, and does it suit career changers as well as recent graduates?

Curious, self-motivated and professionally ambitious students thrive on the online MA International Luxury Business program. The online format is particularly well suited to professionals, career changers and mature students who value flexibility whilst remaining committed to independent learning. Some of the richest discussions emerge when students bring together different professional backgrounds, industries and perspectives. More than anything, successful students are those who enjoy asking questions, challenging assumptions and engaging with complex ideas.

Workshop: Still Life with Accessories; stylist and tutor: Jennifer Bauser; students: Daviana Rangel, Tamara Lomelin, Marian Avila. Credits: Alexander Gross

Which roles and career paths does the MA open up, and where do graduates typically go on to work?

Luxury businesses increasingly require individuals who can think strategically across multiple functions. Graduates pursue roles across brand management, merchandising, strategy, consumer insights, marketing, luxury hospitality, client experience, sustainability and innovation. The program is designed to develop adaptable and versatile professionals who can navigate an evolving industry rather than preparing students for a single predetermined career path.

For someone weighing up a postgraduate luxury qualification right now, what would make this the right move?

Luxury is entering one of the most significant periods of transformation in recent decades, and there has never been a more interesting time to study the industry. This program is designed for individuals who are curious about the forces shaping the future of luxury and want to develop the confidence to contribute to those conversations. More than a qualification, it's an opportunity to build networks, develop strategic thinking and learn how to connect business, culture and consumer behaviour.

Ultimately, I believe one of the most valuable skills graduates can develop is the ability to synthesise information and understand the bigger picture. Future luxury leaders will be expected to identify patterns, interpret societal shifts and navigate complexity with confidence.

Learn more about the online MA International Luxury Business program.