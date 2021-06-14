Vogue Forces of Fashion 2021: Fashion Goes Forward

Vogue’s annual Forces of Fashion summit will return virtually for its fifth year on July 7th and 8th for two immersive days of panels and discussions—and more opportunities than ever before to connect with your fellow attendees. This year’s event will again feature scores of entertaining and thought-provoking conversations and experiences with cultural icons, as well as some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. And there’s a new aspect to this year’s installment: For the first time, you’ll hear from Vogue editors from around the world, who will bring a distinctly global outlook to Forces of Fashion.

Vogue editor-in-chief and global editorial director Anna Wintour will be joined by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang to provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Vogues across the world. Award-winning artist Billie Eilish and makeup artist Pat McGrath are also among those confirmed to speak, along with designers Marc Jacobs, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, and John Galliano.

It will be the place to celebrate fashion's welcome return—and to understand more clearly how fashion is transforming itself to reflect our new and very different world. You'll have the opportunity to join networking sessions hosted by Vogue's global editors, as well as their network of stylists, creatives, and designers. Tune in live—or view the content on demand through July 29th.