Vogue Forces of Fashion 2021: Fashion Goes Forward
4 minutes ago
Vogue’s annual Forces of Fashion summit will return virtually for its fifth year on July 7th and 8th for two immersive days of panels and discussions—and more opportunities than ever before to connect with your fellow attendees. This year’s event will again feature scores of entertaining and thought-provoking conversations and experiences with cultural icons, as well as some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. And there’s a new aspect to this year’s installment: For the first time, you’ll hear from Vogue editors from around the world, who will bring a distinctly global outlook to Forces of Fashion.
Vogue editor-in-chief and global editorial director Anna Wintour will be joined by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang to provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Vogues across the world. Award-winning artist Billie Eilish and makeup artist Pat McGrath are also among those confirmed to speak, along with designers Marc Jacobs, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, and John Galliano.
It will be the place to celebrate fashion’s welcome return—and to understand more clearly how fashion is transforming itself to reflect our new and very different world. You’ll have the opportunity to join networking sessions hosted by Vogue’s global editors, as well as their network of stylists, creatives, and designers. Tune in live—or view the content on demand through July 29th. Please use code FASHION to get 20% off all ticket types. Get your tickets now!
The Editors’ Eyes – Vogue’s Anna Wintour, British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, and Vogue China’s Margaret Zhang with Vogue Runway’s Luke Leitch
Seeing The World Anew – Award-winning artist Billie Eilish and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele with Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi
A Couture House Reborn – Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia with Vogue Runway’s Nicole Phelps
Inside Story – Designer Marc Jacobs with Vogue’s Hamish Bowles
Close Up – Makeup artist Pat McGrath with British Vogue’s Edward Enninful
Past To Future – Maison Margiela’s John Galliano and designer Tomo Koizumi with Vogue’s Hamish Bowles
Taking The Lead – Chloé’s Gabriela Hearst with Vogue Runway’s Nicole Phelps
Moving Images – Celebrity stylist Zerina Akers and costume designer Ruth Carter with Teen Vogue’s Dani Kwateng
What Does It Take To Make It As A Stylist? – British Vogue’s Julia Sarr-Jamois and Poppy Kain, i-D’s Lotta Volkova, and Vogue contributors Carlos Nazario and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Authentic, Inc. – Designers Thebe Magugu and Yuequ Qi, Studio 189’s Abrima Erwiah and Rosario Dawson, and Ahluwalia’s Priya Ahluwalia with Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi
VIP || Fashioning America – The Costume Institute’s Andrew Bolton and designers Vera Wang and Prabal Gurung with Vogue contributor Chloe Malle