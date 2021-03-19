Wales Bonner drops second collection with Adidas Originals

First previewing during Men’s Paris Fashion Week in September 2020, British designer label Wales Bonner has dropped its second collaboration with Adidas Originals.

The SS21 collection ‘Essence’ takes inspiration from early eighties dancehall music in Jamaica and explores the connection between Britain and the Caribbean.

The apparel line fuses Adidas signature looks with sharp tailoring and colorful designs, including shorts, t-shirts, and tracksuits featuring mesh, check prints, and cut-outs.

In addition to the collection’s menswear, Wales Bonner has updated the Adidas Samba and Nizza’s sneaker silhouettes with new leather and suede details, contrasting topstitching, crochet laces, and available in an assortment of colorways.