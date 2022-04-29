Walmart launches activewear collection Love & Sports

Walmart has launched a sportswear collection called Love & Sports in collaboration with Michelle Smith, the designer behind Milly, and Stacey Griffith, of SoulCycle.

Working with two experienced leaders from the fashion and sportswear sectors gives Walmart the cache it hopes will make its elevated activewear a commercial hit.

The collection launches today on Walmart’s website and 1,500 physicals stores and is one of retailer's latest efforts to nab a larger share of the fashion and sportswear market. While the retail giant doesn’t break down its revenue from fashion, the majority of sales are thought to come from its grocery business.

Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S., told CNBC the retailer was drawn to Love & Sports’ unique designs and bold colors. She said teaming up with Smith and Griffith created an opportunity to stand out in a category where high quality usually comes with a high price.

The first collection features over 100 pieces with prices from 12 to 42 dollars. Categories include sweats, lingerie, swimwear and activewear, with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL. Sneakers and handbags are expected to launch for autumn.