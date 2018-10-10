Warehouse collaborating with Ashish

British high street fashion chain Warehouse has confirmed that it is launching a collaboration with London Fashion Week favourite, Ashish for Christmas.

In a short statement, Warehouse confirmed that fashion designer Ashish would lend his “high octane glamour” for an exclusive capsule collection that will feature the designer’s signature “sequins, bold colours and directional shapes”.

Launching in selected Warehouse stores and online from mid-November, the British fashion retailer stated that the 14-piece collection would offer an “alternative take” on seasonal partywear.

Further details of the collection, including more imagery and pricing, is expected closer to the launch date, however, in an exclusive interview with Vogue, Ashish stated that the 14-piece collection would include 10 silhouettes including polo tops, T-shirts, leggings, dresses, and mini-skirts.

The only piece from the ‘Ware,Ashish’ collection that has been unveiled by the retailer is a statement yellow sequinned trench coat, teasing the party aesthetic you would expect from Ashish’s love of sequins and glamour.

Ashish teaming up with Warehouse on Christmas collection

"I wanted to create a really signature capsule collection with lots of sequins, strong clean shapes, dramatic colours - empowering clothes, very classic pieces that are really special, but also fun to wear, and easy to mix into any wardrobe,” Ashish told Vogue.

This isn’t Ashish’s first high street collaboration, the Delhi-born, London-based designer teamed up with River Island in 2017 on a gender-neutral collection featuring loungewear, outerwear, and dresses featuring his playful and tongue-in-cheek approach to fashion.

Ashish also produced 10 successful collections with Topshop that were instant sell-outs and a sequinned heavy partywear line for Warehouse, with prices expected to start at just 35 pounds,it is expected to be just as successful.

Warehouse’s Christmas collaboration will be going up against Topshop’s festive collection with Halpern, which also launches next month. Announced in August, Topshop x Halpern will be a 28-piece collection of “playful, disco-ready partywear” including neon velvet separates, sequinned jumpsuits and iridescent camouflage print mini dresses that will be “synonymous with Halpern’s energetic 1970’s aesthetic”.

It looks like Christmas on the high street will be a battle of the sequins - both Ashish’s and Halpern’s collaborations drop in November.

Image: courtesy of Warehouse