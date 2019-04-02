Warehouse to launch Shrimps collection

Shrimps founder and designer Hannah Weiland is set to launch her first high street collaboration with Warehouse with a summer collection inspired by the Italian Riviera.

The 40-piece collection encompasses Shrimps’ signature whimsical design and includes a co-ord daisy-embroidered set featuring a puffed-sleeve blouse and shorts, a retro square-necked yellow sundress covered with doodles of shells, seahorses and mermaids, and an embroidered T-shirt with kissing seahorses on the pocket.

The collaboration, which Warehouse states “brings a playful sense of nostalgic glamour to the beach” also sees Weiland exploring new categories, designing hats, footwear, jewellery and swimwear for the first time, including a ‘50s inspired one-piece bathing suit in green gingham.

Shrimps, which is better known for its cult beaded bag, has also placed wicker at the centre of its accessories, with a raffia bag embellished with diamanté daisies, lace-up espadrilles and daisy-print wide-brimmed boater hat all set to be instant hits of this collaboration.

The collection will be available in selected Warehouse stores and online from mid-April, with prices starting at 15 pounds.

Warehouse’s collaboration with London Fashion Week favourite Shrimps follows on from its successful Christmas collection with Ashish , which offered a 14-piece party wear collection featuring polo tops, T-shirts, leggings, dresses, and mini-skirts.

Image: courtesy of Warehouse