Warner Bros. to launch dog apparel with Kanine

Warner Bros. Consumer Products has signed a three-year dog apparel and accessories licensing agreement in greater Asia with Kanine Pets World Limited, a subsidiary of Kanine Group.

The deal will see Kanine designing, producing and distributing products for dogs including apparel, accessories and toys featuring the properties of ‘DC League of Super-Pets,’ Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry.

Samuel Wong, chief executive and chief financial officer at Kanine Group, said in a statement: "We’re so thrilled to bring the amazing world of ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry to the dog category and onto Kanine.com. We believe there’s so much fun and imagination from these world class properties that every one of our furry friends can be a superhero and share in our dream of the ‘Pets Ecosphere, Redefined.’

“Kanine’s extension into the character landscape is one further step towards our goal to be the most relevant platform for premium dog products globally.”

The debut collection will launch in August 2022 to coincide with Warner Bros. Pictures’ releasing the ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ film in cinemas. The products will be available in the greater Asia region on kanine.com, as well as in selected department stores and pet stores.

Sean Coxall, chief marketing officer at Kanine Group, added: “It’s very exciting to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and be able to create incredible new character merchandise for dogs. This is a very important segment for dogs and it’s important that Kanine can offer something for everyone on its platform. We have some amazing character launches planned for the next 12 months starting with the ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.”