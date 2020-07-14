Waste2Wear blockchain allows brands to prove sustainable production

Sustainability is essential. This has been the conviction of Waste2Wear® for more then a decade. They have set the industry standard in creating versatile fashion fabrics made from recycled plastic waste. And they are one of the few companies that can prove the way they operate is truly sustainable. Using blockchain technology, their value chain is fully transparent, traceable and measurable

Today’s world is complex. Governments are putting more policies in place to ensure businesses are taking better care of both people and planet. Consumers are increasingly becoming more aware and knowledgeable about sustainability. Covid-19 was again a reminder of how fast the world can change. This complexity makes it often difficult for companies to catch up with the industry’s latest developments in fields such as sustainability. This is where Waste2Wear comes in.

One stop shop for brands committed to sustainability

Waste2Wear was the first company who fine-tuned the technology to recycle plastic into fabrics suited for fashion. This, however, was just the start. With the technology in place, textile engineer and founder of Waste2Wear, Monique Maissan, started developing a complete value chain. Starting at its source; the plastic waste bottle, to creating fashion fabrics and producing the final garments and accessories. Now, Waste2Wear effortlessly manages complete sustainable fashion collections. Customers experience the convenience of a fully customized service for the transparent production of their clothing and bag collections made from recycled polyester.

Interestingly, in the early days, fashion companies such as Oilily, Claudia Sträter, A-dam and Fabienne Chapot, noticed that working with Waste2Wear was not only convenient, but it also contributed to their desire to be a responsible brand. Collections produced by Waste2Wear are able to boost and execute the sustainability ambitions of fashion brands, as they consume about 70% less energy, 75% less CO2 and 86% less water, including all the correct certifications. It is also possible to offset CO2 emissions of its transport and to receive a detailed environmental report, as a base for trustworthy communication purposes.

Collections are fully traceable using blockchain technology

In the last 10 years, a lot has changed. Sustainability isn’t a ‘nice to have’ anymore. Fashion brands increasingly need to prove to regulators that their garments are really made responsibly. Consumers are getting more critical and want to know the story behind their garments, asking questions like ‘Who made my clothes?’ Waste2Wear quickly understood, recycling plastic waste into innovative fabrics in a sustainable value chain isn't enough anymore. They need to deliver tangible evidence to their customers that the collections are truly responsibly made. In response to this new context, Waste2Wear now uses blockchain technology to make the value chain of their recycled polyester fabrics fully transparent.

Storytelling based on facts

With the Waste2Wear® blockchain, fashion brands can login to their secured account and monitor their order at every step of the value chain. For their on-product communication they will receive labels with a QR code for every single garment in their collection. When consumers scan those QR codes, they’ll discover the story of the garment they’re about to purchase. By making this journey transparent, fashion brands can show consumers that their garments are sustainably produced. In case of Waste2wear® Ocean fabrics, they will even see the exact finding spot of the plastic waste.

Taking care of our planet