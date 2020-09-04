Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Watch the first day of Global Talents Digital from the Russian Fashion Council
FASHION
sponsored news

Watch the first day of Global Talents Digital from the Russian Fashion Council

Sponsor
|

On September, ten Moscow-based brands will present their sustainable collections at Global Talents Digital. Advisory Board has chosen the best Moscow-based applicants to take part in the event. The agenda includes live streaming designer shows by SL1P, RCP 4.5, SEMILETOVA, as well as video presentations by SERAYA, RigRaiser, ATUMATU, RADICAL CHIC, BLANC, KREMLYAKOVA, and HOLY MHPI* by MOSCOW ART INDUSTRIAL INSTITUTE.

Author: Russian Fashion Council

Photo Credit: Russian Fashion Council
sustainability russian fashion council Global Talents Digital Digital Fashion Show
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ