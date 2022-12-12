We are all one – The sneaker capsule celebrating unity among people

A capsule collection to bring a message of equality to the world

There are 8 models of sneakers that make up the Legacy Flag capsule collection by Moaconcept. The company, founded in 2013, became a Benefit Corporation in May 2022, donning the legal form best suited to its brand values. Indeed, this corporate structure allows Moaconcept to place the pursuit of pro-social and environmental goals at the center, through concrete actions that give back part of the profits to the community.

Image: Legacy Flag capsule collection, Moaconcept

It is from this fertile humus made of values and creativity that the Legacy Flag capsule collection was born. Aside from being one of the must-haves of contemporary urban fashion, sneakers also represent a means of carrying a message into the world - at every step - becoming true amplifiers of values as well as lifestyles. The message in question? We Are All One: we are all equal as human beings, regardless of where we come from, the color of our skin, our gender, our sexual identity.

Moaconcept thus chooses its most iconic model, the Legacy, to create a capsule collection with 8 different flags embossed in the upper: South Korea, Italy, United States of America, Brazil, France, LGTBQ+, Japan, South Africa.

Image: Legacy Flag capsule collection, Moaconcept

Fashion is thus placed at the service of society, spreading a social message of equality around the world. Choosing one's Legacy Flag thus becomes a gesture of inclusion: no matter where you come from, it is your choices and actions that create value and can make society and our planet a better place.

Image: Legacy Flag capsule collection, Moaconcept

Image: Legacy Flag capsule collection, Moaconcept