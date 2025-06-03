“We Are MOS MOSH”: three brands, one vision

From kitchen counter to an international fashion house

In 2010, MOS MOSH was founded by Kim Hyldahl, marking not just the start of a new brand, but a new beginning. The first sketches took shape at his kitchen counter, eventually evolving into a debut collection of seven perfectly tailored jeans and pants. The vision was clear from day one: impeccable fits, premium fabrics, and a signature twist that made each piece stand out.

Left: MOS MOSH, Right: MOS MOSH Gallery.Credits: MOS MOSH

What started as a denim-focused label quickly grew into a full-range fashion brand. Rooted in a commercial mindset but driven by passion, MOS MOSH embraced the ambition to go global while staying true to its DNA, never compromising. High quality, flattering silhouettes, and accessible luxury remain at the core of every piece they create, always with a twist, always with heart.

Heyanno Credits: MOS MOSH

Today, MOS MOSH is a universe of timeless wardrobe essentials loved for their comfort, detail, and versatility. Designed to empower women with styles that feel confident, flattering, and built to last, season after season. Available in 26 countries and carried by over 2,400 trusted retail partners worldwide, the brand continues to resonate with women who value quality and effortless style.

Three brands. One shared passion.

As MOS MOSH evolved, so did the story. The journey took a natural next step: expanding into new categories and speaking to more people, without ever losing sight of their original DNA. Today, MOS MOSH consists of three unique brands, each with its own personality, but all born from the same values: attention to detail, high-quality design, and a love for creating garments that matter.

MOS MOSH Gallery.

MOS MOSH Gallery. Credits: MOS MOSH

In 2020, a new chapter began with MOS MOSH Gallery., a menswear brand designed for the confident, contemporary man. The philosophy is simple: create high-end pieces that are refined, comfortable, and built to last. Inspired by Nordic minimalism and Italian sophistication, the collections combine smart tailoring with relaxed silhouettes, always made from premium fabrics with a subtle twist.

MOS MOSH Gallery. Credits: MOS MOSH

From formalwear to casual staples, Gallery. embodies a clean, curated wardrobe of essentials. Always versatile, always wearable, and always made with a signature twist. Today, the brand is available in 14 countries and stocked by more than 600 retailers globally.

HEYANNO

Founded by longtime MOS MOSH designer Loise Læborg Madsen, HEYANNO represents the boldest venture yet. A design-driven label rooted in personal expression, cultural references, and experimental tailoring, HEYANNO walks the line between minimalism and maximalism with ease. It’s fashion that doesn’t follow trends, it sets its own pace.

Each collection is emotionally charged, often inspired by music and mood. With a focus on fabric integrity and creative autonomy, HEYANNO is for the selective and the fearless, those who dress with intent and imagination. Though smaller in scale, HEYANNO is growing steadily, now sold in 14 countries with 200 dedicated stockists.

HEYANNO Credits: MOS MOSH

HEYANNO Credits: MOS MOSH

With a presence in 26 countries worldwide, the MOS MOSH Group spans across Europe and beyond, connecting with fashion lovers through strong retail partnerships and a shared appreciation for quality design. From humble beginnings to international acclaim, the journey reflects a belief in thoughtful growth, building a house of brands that stand the test of time, one well-crafted garment at a time.