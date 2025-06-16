Webinar: Gen Z Reintroduced

The one-size-fits-all approach to Gen Z has failed. This generation isn’t a monolith—it’s a mosaic of values, identities, and emotional needs quietly reshaping entire markets.

Join us as our Youth team explores the evolving needs behind these emerging identities—and what it takes to create authentic resonance in a market where identity is fluid, values are central, and expectations are shifting fast.

Time

July 1 · 10am EDT (3pm BST)

What to Expect

→ A New Strategic Lens: How to apply a value-based archetype model that outperforms traditional segmentation

→ Inside Gen Z’s Emotional Priorities: The growing role of safety, self-care, and emotional resonance in brand decision-making

→ Designing for Real Identity: How to go beyond generalized “engagement” and design brand experiences Gen Z actually connects with

Whether you're rethinking your Gen Z strategy or building one from scratch, this session is your shortcut to deeper insight and sharper positioning.

SPEAKERS

Robbie Sinclair · VP of Fashion, Future Snoops

Péter Kecskés · Strategist of Youth, Future Snoops

