Webinar: SS24 Color Preview by Fashion Snoops

The trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops invites you to the online webinar SS24 Color Shifts Preview on May 5th at 4 pm CET. Join us live as we give a sneak peek at three of the five Color Shifts that will drive newness and evoke consumer desire across all markets for SS24.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The cultural drivers that are influencing consumer sentiment How those sentiments are recontextualizing color How to translate that into inspiring color strategies Key material, print, and product application to consider

SPEAKERS

Lilly Berelovich, Founder & Chief Creative Officer Jenna Guarascio, VP of Content Strategy Hallie Spradlin, Director of Visionary

Attendance is free and you can register here.