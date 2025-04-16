 
  • Webinar Sustainability: No Filter

Future Snoops Webinar. Credits: Future Snoops

Sustainability: No Filter
April 17 · 11am EDT (4pm BST)

Why Recycling Won’t Save Us

It’s time to step into a new era of sustainability.

Join us on April 17 as we launch our brand new webinar series - Sustainability: No Filter - a no-holds-barred look at the industry’s sustainable silver bullets.

Our first 30-minute mythbusting moment will discuss all things recycling: the perils, the pitfalls, and the path forward.

You’ll learn:

  • Why recycling hasn’t delivered on its promise
  • What recycled polymers are doing to your customers’ health
  • How to delay recycling through design

    • Join our Director of Sustainability, Emma Grace Bailey, every second month and have your questions answered.

    Speaker

    Emma Grace Bailey · Director of Sustainability, Future Snoops

    Register here for free.

    Future Snoops