Webinar: The Future of Retail

Future Snoops

The Future of Retail - May 14 · 11am EDT (4pm BST)

The rules of engagement are shifting, and with them, the ways we show up, sell, connect, and grow. This webinar—sponsored by FUTR—will spotlight the emerging movements, mindsets, and micro-behaviors shaping tomorrow from our annual report, The Future of Retail.

Join our VPs of Womenswear and Menswear, Melissa Moylan and Michael Fisher, as they unpack the report’s key insights and explore how to activate them within your business.

Speakers

Michael Fisher · VP of Menswear, Future Snoops
Melissa Moylan · VP of Womenswear, Future Snoops

