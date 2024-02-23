What are the shows and presentations on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week calendar?

According to Jean-Luc Godard, “the margin is what keeps the page together”. Similarly, Paris Fashion Week, which runs from Monday, 26th February to Tuesday, 5th March 2024, includes both the shows and presentations organised by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) and other events taking place on the fringes of the official calendar. As is the case with rave parties, one has to go and find the information oneself. Thus, the selection below does not claim to be complete.

At a time when some shows are overhyped (to the point of being overdone?) and the codes of the world are changing, an almost underground side (where creation is nurtured) has a real power of attraction. The hard work put in by the Moddity platform is worth noting, and the publicists who try to give visibility to those who are less visible. It is perhaps in these fringe events that the biggest surprises are to be found. It should be noted that at the time of publication, the FHCM had not yet opened its ‘events’ section, dedicated in particular to the “Welcome to Paris” programme.

Shows outside the FHCM calendar:

Monday, 26th February, 8pm: Maison J.Simone. Jude Ferrari, the designer of this brand, hails from Neuilly-sur-Seine. She studied at Central Saint Martins (London): "My brand is like a 'cronut': a mix between the elegance of a Parisian croissant and the eccentricity of a colourful donut. I try to make the absurd chic.

Tuesday, 27th February, 5pm: Laruicci. Worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, FKA Twigs, Rina Sawayama, Julia Fox and Karol G, Laruicci is an underground jewellery brand founded in New York in 2009. The ready-to-wear line was launched in 2019: “the creations aim to liberate the bravest version of yourself”.

Wednesday, 28th February, 6.30pm: Oniriq Fashion Show

Thursday, 29th February, 5pm: Kopa Time

Thursday, 29th February, 5.30pm: Riz Poli. Like rice, a staple food in many cultures, Riz Poli was created in 2021 to be food for the mind. The brand takes something as simple as the everyday wardrobe of urban life and transposes it into a fantasy world to inspire creativity.

Thursday, 29th February, 6.30pm: Theunissen

Saturday, 2nd March, 12.30pm: Serbia Fashion Week

Bosko Jakovlevic, Suzana Perić, Natasha Perkovski and Alexander Bratcher (left to right) Credits: Serbia Fashion Week

Saturday, 2nd March, 4pm: Lovelouder. Based in London, Lovelouder promotes responsible and sustainable consumption through unique creations incorporating cultural, religious, spiritual and esoteric references.

Saturday, 2nd March, 5.30pm: Galvan

Sunday, 3rd March, 5pm: Chocheng. This women's ready-to-wear brand stands out for its exclusive use of natural materials, for example combinations of vintage fabrics and vegan materials.

Monday, 4th March 2024, 12:30: TGPSZ

Presentations outside the FHCM calendar:

Monday, 26th February, 6-8pm: Shenzhen Futian Fashion Day Paris. A showcase for top-of-the-range Chinese fashion, this event marks an important step in the global recognition of Chinese fashion, presenting three renowned brands of top-of-the-range womenswear: Ellassay, Yner, La Koradior.

Tuesday, 27th February, 4.30 to 10pm: HKFG showcase (Hong Kong labels)

Wednesday, 28th February, 2.30 to 4.30 p.m.: The Kooples, first presentation of the collection designed by Pierre Kaczmarek.

Wednesday, 28th February, 2 to 7pm: Paul & Joe

Wednesday, 28th February, 6 to 9 pm: Sehnsucht Atelier

Friday, 1st March, 4 to 7pm: Rami Al Ali (ready-to-wear collection)

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.fr. Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.