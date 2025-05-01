What eBay’s latest data tells us about the fashion consumer

In an industry grappling with overproduction, consumer fatigue, and calls for circularity, resale platforms are emerging not just as resale marketplaces—but as cultural barometers. eBay’s latest Watchlist report, drawn from the behaviours of its 134 million users and over 2.3 billion listings, provides a timely snapshot of what shoppers really want this spring. The findings reveal a subtle reshaping of consumer values: heritage brands, utility-focused fashion, and romantic maximalism are all trending—but crucially, through a pre-loved lens.

Pre-Loved moves mainstream

In 2024, nearly 40 percent of clothing, shoes, and accessories sold on eBay were classified as "pre-loved", a significant shift in consumer behaviour that suggests secondhand is no longer niche—it’s normative. The term “vintage” is now searched more than 1,200 times per minute globally on the platform, a frequency that should give pause to traditional retailers still hedging bets on new-season volume.

In the UK, Armani has emerged as the top-selling luxury label on the platform, while the Fendi Baguette and Omega x Swatch Moonswatch top the wishlist of discerning resale consumers. This appetite for luxury legacy—with a softened environmental impact—underscores a shift in how value is defined in fashion: rarity and provenance now rival "newness".

Alexis Hoopes, eBay’s VP of Global Fashion, sees the trend as part of a longer arc. “We envision a world where circularity is the norm,” she notes, “and we want to empower the entire circular fashion ecosystem.”

Several key aesthetic themes have emerged from the report, each carrying implications for retail buyers, merchandisers, and brand strategists.

Romantic bohemia, refined

Boho has returned, but with sharper edges. Inspired by perennial muses like Jane Birkin and Kate Moss, this season’s iteration is more editorial than festival. Think structured suedes, fringed accessories, and diaphanous fabrics rendered in elevated forms. Searches for the Chloé Paddington bag spiked 628 percent, while chiffon shirts (+86 percent) and 3D florals (+58 percent) reflect a craving for textured romanticism.

Key item surges

Fringe bags +41 percent

Penny Lane jackets +44 percent

Suede bags +58 percent

Chloé Paddington bag +628 percent

Tailoring as power play

Power dressing is reasserting itself post-pandemic, but the silhouette has evolved. The cinched waist and sculptural blazer are having a moment, suggesting consumers are leaning into structured self-expression. Notably, searches for “cinched blazer” rose 209 percent, with Prada work totes up 220 percent—indicating a revived desire for workwear with polish.

Leading items

Cinched blazer +209 percent

Prada work tote +220 percent

Oversized suits +87 percent (Balenciaga and Miu Miu top brands)

Miu Miu Regard glasses +204 percent

Hourglass blazer +141 percent

Function meets fashion

Utilitywear, tinged with Americana, is gaining traction—particularly among Gen Z consumers who prize functionality layered with irony. Vintage Carhartt, Tecovas boots, and canvas jackets are being reclaimed as style statements. Searches for “barrel jeans” (+130 percent) and “duck canvas” (+41 percent) reveal an appetite for workwear’s raw edge reinterpreted for daily wear.

Search growth

Barrel jeans +130 percent

Vintage Carhartt +29 percent

Tecovas boots +15 percent

Silk bandanas +52 percent

Dior Saddle bag +63 percent

Dreamlike hues and pastel play

Colour storytelling is trending toward softness and sentiment. “Butter yellow” dresses saw a 656 percent increase in search, while broader pastel categories also experienced growth. This shift towards whimsicality may indicate an emotional response to broader socio-economic anxiety—a kind of retail escapism.

Pastel-driven growth

Butter yellow +303 percent

Ballet pink +42 percent

Pistachio +70 percent

Pastel tops +112 percent

Denim’s inevitable dominance

Denim, always a fixture in wardrobes, is evolving once more—this time via archival appreciation. Searches for “jeans from Japan” (+68 percent) and “selvedge denim” (+46 percent) suggest a renewed interest in craftsmanship and provenance. As Amy Bannerman, eBay UK’s Pre-Loved Style Director, notes, “Denim gets reimagined every season. This time, it's about authenticity—original flares, raw finishes, and 80s cuts.”

Denim data highlights

Deadstock jeans +42 percent

Vintage jeans +16 percent

Raw denim +40 percent

Canadian tuxedo searches +26 percent

Implications for fashion retailers

What eBay’s data makes clear is that the consumer is no longer satisfied with just what's "new"; they are increasingly motivated by history, uniqueness, and sustainability. For retailers, this translates to curating around storytelling, sourcing with circularity in mind, and integrating resale into primary strategies—not as an afterthought, but as a growth driver.

The rise in searches for previously unfashionable or nostalgic items—be it Penny Lane jackets or deadstock denim—points to a growing confidence among consumers to define style on their own terms, often guided by cultural memory and digital influence rather than seasonal trend cycles.

In an era where the "new luxury" is defined by history and responsibility, platforms like eBay are not just marketplaces. They are mood boards, economic indicators, and—perhaps most critically—signals of where fashion is heading next.