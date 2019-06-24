What's New with MODEFABRIEK - Amsterdam Fashion Trade Event

What’s new? Preparations for the summer edition of Modefabriek are well underway, and it’ll come as no surprise that there’s plenty of innovation on the menu. For the first time, this summer’s Amsterdam fashion trade event will be held on Monday and Tuesday, instead of the traditional Sunday and Monday. Another new element is OFF_SOUTH. This one-day get-together for sport, urban, denim and new classics brands will be held at a separate location. There’s also a brand new ‘more than fashion’ programme packed with essential know-how, trends, shopping, inspiration, as well as every opportunity to connect.

Modefabriek begins on Monday

The move to Monday and Tuesday is in response to various signals from the field. After all, fashion is in flux! Taking the lead from the major international trade fairs and in line with market demand, this summer, we’ll be hitting the scene on Monday and Tuesday for the first time.

Monday only: OFF_SOUTH

Modefabriek’s response to the latest developments also extends to its new off-site event: OFF_SOUTH. Especially for an ambitious new generation of brands and retailers, Modefabriek has created a separate meet-up. It’s got a distinct vibe, alternative times (from 11:30 to 21:30), and it’s only on Monday. OFF_SOUTH is free for professionals, and a shuttle service for Modefabriek visitors runs between RAI and Temp (the OFF_SOUTH location) every 5 minutes.

Out of the blue

This summer, the Strip – connecting the various halls with its shops, trends and inspiration – will take on a vibrant ‘Yves Klein’ shade of blue. From the Blue Store to the Act Blue Instagrammable wall, everything will be blue. It’s the colour that broadens perspectives and stimulates creativity, while retaining a sense of reality. Makes perfect sense!

Stay tuned for lots more news and see you on 8 + 9 July!