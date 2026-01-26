What the social media trend #BringBack2016 looks like in fashion

There have been frequent claims recently that micro-trends are dead—farewell to 'tomato girl,’ ‘eclectic grandpa’, ‘coastal grandmother,’ and ‘mob wives.’ In their place, #BringBack2016 is trending; that year being seen as the ‘last good year’ of digital innocence, offering a break from current and future anxieties.

Politically, 2016 was a particularly turbulent year: the UK voted to leave the European Union in the ‘Brexit’ referendum, and the United States fell short of electing its first female president, despite widespread expectations.

However, mainly focused on social media and the Internet, many young people are looking back ten years with rose-colored glasses. They envision 2016 as a simpler pre-pandemic, and less algorithmic era; before hyper-curated influencer content, AI, and intense performance on social media, And it’s leading to widespread cultural nostalgia for that year.

What better way to express that nostalgia than through clothing? Not only are people posting images of themselves from 2016 on IG and other social media platforms, they are also rummaging through closets to find their favorite pieces from ten years ago.

So with the FW2026 ready-to-wear collections starting shortly, it’s a good time to look back at some of the ones that might be revisited or referenced this year. These images were taken during the February/March 2016 and September/October 2016 Fashion Weeks and we will no doubt see similar styles during 2026 both on and off the runways.

Bomber jackets

Credits: Milano str S17 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Paris moc F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Paris str F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Not that they ever really went away, but bomber jackets in either satin or nylon look to be as popular in 2026 as they were in 2016, dressing up or dressing down a variety of outfits.

Hoodies and Skinny Pants

Credits: Milano moc F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

During his time as creative director at Saint Laurent, which ended in April 2016, Hedi Slimane helped popularize the skinny-leg silhouette. Styled with hoodies and ankle boots or sneakers, the look became the international uniform of the day.

Millennial Pink

Credits: London str F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Millennial pink, a sort of dusty rose, pale salmon, or blush shade, was gender neutral and beloved by a generation and it’s back! Along with other frosted and sophisticated pastels.

Distressed and ripped jeans

Credits: Milano str F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Milano moc F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Distressed and ripped jeans were a symbol of youthful rebellion in 2016 and they remain so in 2026. In the meantime, many advances have been made in denim production, but in wearing distressed and ripped jeans, the message remains the same.

Slip Dresses

Credits: New York str F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In 2016, slip dresses were often styled over T-shirts or layered beneath a wide range of outerwear. Even then, the look carried a sense of nostalgia, serving as a nod to the 1990s and the iconic Kate Moss era. In this case, the young woman completes the outfit with another hallmark of 2016 fashion: the choker.

High Fashion meets Athleticwear

Credits: New York str S17 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Without Virgil Abloh this style might not have existed. He taught the world how to blend sport, streetwear and luxury via Off-White, many collabs, and ultimately, Louis Vuitton.

Over-the-Knee Boots

Credits: Milano moc F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In 2016, the Stuart Weitzman 5050 over-the-knee boots and the like were ubiquitous, often teamed with leggings or ultra skinny pants. Like bomber jackets, they never really went away, and over-the-knee boots are back in full-force for 2026.

Credits: Milano moc F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Military Jackets

Credits: Paris str F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Olive-green and khaki military jackets, once styled with everything from lacy dresses to leather pants and leggings in 2016, are set for a comeback, with the Pre-Fall 2026 collections already confirming their return.

Credits: Milano str F16 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The FW26 Collections start on January 27 2026 in Copenhagen and run through March 10, ending in Paris.