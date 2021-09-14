What to expect from LFW for spring/summer 2022 With just days until London Fashion Week, running from September 17 to 21, FashionUnited wanted to share the ultimate guide on what not to miss as in-person catwalk and presentations return to London.

While several brands are missing from the schedule, notably Burberry and Victoria Beckham, this season of London Fashion Week still has more than 100 confirmed designers confirmed to showcase. With new names including LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka and Chet Lo, alongside established designers such as Roksanda, Osman, Simone Rocha, Richard Malone and Erdem expected to create a buzz.

Physical shows are back with audiences

Much like other fashion weeks, London Fashion Week is once again embracing physical, in-person events, with designers opting for catwalks, presentations, parties, intimate dinners and appointments to showcase their spring/summer 2022 collections.

While it isn’t back up to pre-pandemic levels, physical shows just pip those sticking to digital for another season, with Bora Aksu Edward Crutchley, Rejina Pyo, Richard Malone, Erdem, Roksanda, Osman, Simone Rocha, Mark Fast, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and Richard Quinn all returning to the catwalk.

There will also be presentations to look out for, starting with Saul Nash on September 17. The designer has become known for merging luxury with activewear and relaxed silhouettes and showcasing his clothing with choreographed performances.

While Rixo are hosting a ‘Bon Voyage’ themed presentation on September 17, genderless artisanal label Bloke will present its collection on September 19 and Toga, which just launched a collaboration with H&M will be presenting its spring/summer 2022 collection on September 20.

There will also be a physical event from Cos to debut its autumn/winter 2021 collection. The retailer said it would present its collection with a hybrid show encompassing a physical catwalk, merged with artistic portraiture and moving image, which will also be digitally livestreamed to all at Cos.com.

Image: courtesy of Chet Lo

Emerging Designers

London will always be known for promoting emerging talent and this season is no different, with NewGen designers showing at the TikTok show space. Nensi Dojaka fresh from her LVMH Prize win will be showcasing her spring/summer 2022 collection on September 17, while Yuhan Wang will present on September 18, and S.S. Daley on Sunday, September 19. Other NewGen designers showing this season include Stefan Cooke, Feben, Labrum London, Eftychia, Supriya Lele, and Helen Kirkum.

Brands still opting for digital showcases

While in-person events are up this season, several brands are still opting to showcase their new collections with a digital reveal, from fashion films to live-streamed photoshoots. Designers to look out for include Roland Mouret who will be presenting the film Terminus by Magaajyia SilberfeldIn and Halpern will shine a light on the incredible work of the Royal Ballet in London with a film showcasing its SS22 collection at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

Other designers presenting digital collections include JW Anderson, London-based Taiwanese designer Apujan, Liam Hodges, Chinese-born Feng Chen Wang and Preen By Thornton Bregazzi.

The DiscoveryLab series will also present emerging designers including Max Zara Sterck, N Palmer, Sabirah by Deborah Latouche, Joao Maraschin, British Mustard, Poa London, Azura Lovisa, VeniceW, Je Cai, Ester Kubisz, Anciela, Dreaming Eli by Elisa, Katharina Dubbick, The Backward Vendor and Mynok.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

Mulberry x Richard Malone

British heritage brand Mulberry will unveil its latest designer collaboration as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations . Richard Malone will follow in the footsteps of Priya Ahluwalia who unveiled her ‘Mulberry Editions’ collaboration with the brand in June.

The Mulberry x Richard Malone capsule collection launches digitally on September 19 and will make its debut on the catwalk during Malone’s spring/summer 2022 show on the same day. The collection will then launch globally in Mulberry stores on September 20.

Image: courtesy of Levi’s

City-wide celebration

Alongside designer showcases, the British Fashion Council is also bringing back its city-wide fashion celebration with more than 350 events and activations in partnership with key retailers, cultural institutions, and businesses over the five days. These celebrations will take place throughout London in renowned shopping destinations including Chelsea, Mayfair and Belgravia.

Key events include Christian Dior hosting artisans from its Paris atelier at its New Bond Street flagship. The artisans will showcase the craftsmanship of the Lady Dior, Bar Jacket, Haute Couture and Demi Measure suit tailoring from September 15 to 17.

Browns will be hosting a series of installations including a gallery exhibition at Browns East in collaboration with the hilarious visual artist Babak Ganjei. The exhibition, entitled ‘Honey Wagon’ is a 44-piece gallery exhibition of his original tongue-in-cheek artworks and neon signs, including a new print art piece, exclusive to Browns.

While Levi’s will be debuting its collaboration with a trio of MA design talent from Central Saint Martins as part of its Levi’s by Levi’s range. Each student Charlie Constantinou, Juntae Kim and Pip Paz-Howlett, worked with the denim brand to customise and reimagine deadstock products, resulting in a capsule range of vibrant new designs. The collection will be available throughout September exclusively at the brand’s concept store in Soho: Levi’s Haus.

Other highlights include Puma launching its Liberty collection, Raeburn offering private tours of his atelier, Anya Hindmarch will present her fruit and veg store in the heart of the Anya Village, while Salvatore Ferragamo will have an artist on hand at its Bond Street boutique to customised products.

Image: courtesy of Puma

Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome London Fashion Week back in a physical format this season and are excited to celebrate the city for everything it has to offer through our City-Wide Celebration.

“The initiative aims to drive footfall back into the capital while reminding consumers of the vibrancy and excitement of London. With involvement from over 100 brands, stores, hospitality venues and cultural institutions we are looking forward to seeing the whole city come to life.”

London Fashion Week runs from September 17 to 21.