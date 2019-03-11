What to expect in fashion news from week 11, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 11th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 11-17 March, 2019.

H&M launches SS19 collection (11 March)

On Monday, H&M will switching up the way it showcases its biannual H&M Studio collection. Instead of being unveiled on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk, the new SS19 collection will be showcased to a selection of key influencers and members of the global press at a 3-day event in Sedona, Arizona, which will combine fashion with a series of immersive events.

Express FY (11 March)

In November, Express, Inc. reported an increase in net sales by 2 percent to 515 million dollars for its third quarter. E-commerce sales increased 26 percent to 149.1 million dollars and comparable e-commerce sales increased 23 percent. Read the company's full year results on Monday.

Tailored Brands FY (13 March)

In January, Tailored Brands, Inc. announced that its retail segment comparable sales for November and December (the nine-week period ended January 5, 2019) decreased 1.4 percent, reflecting a 3.6 percent decrease at Men’s Wearhouse, a 0.1 percent increase at Jos. A. Bank, a 2.1 percent increase at K&G and a 3.5 percent increase at Moores. Read the company’s Q4 on Wednesday.

French Connection FY (12 March)

In October, French Connection founder Stephen Marks said he would be exploring sale option for his controlling 42 percent stake in the company, according to Sky News. That news broke just a month after the company revealed its total H1 2018 revenue of 58.1 million pounds (76.5 million dollars) was 2.4 percent lower than the previous year, on a reduced store portfolio. Find out the retailer’s full year results on Tuesday.

Vera Bradley FY

In December, net revenues at Vera Bradley totalled 97.7 million dollars for the current year third quarter ending November 3, 2018 compared to 114.1 million dollars in the prior year third quarter. The company said, revenues were at the low end of the company’s guidance range of 98 million dollars to 103 million dollars. Check its latest report on Wednesday.

Tilly’s Q4 (12 March

In December, for its second quarter ending August 4, 2018, Tilly’s reported total net sales of 157.4 million dollars - an increase of 18.6 million dollars or 13.4 percent. Read the company’s Q4 results on Thursday.