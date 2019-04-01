What to expect in fashion news from week 14, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 14th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 1-7 April, 2019.

Shanghai Fashion Week (27 March-3 April)

The biannual Shanghai Fashion Week is back to showcase the newest AW 19/20 collections of Shanghai-based and international designers.

Superdry to hold extraordinary general meeting (2 April)

Superdry is to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Tuesday at the request of co-founder Julian Dunkerton as he continues his bid to be appointed to non-executive director at the business along with current Boohoo chair Peter Williams. So far his bid has reportedly won the backing of City investors Investec and Schroders.

H&M Global Change Award winner announced

On Wednesday, the five winners of the H&M Global Change Award will be announced in Stockholm. The five winners are selected each year by an expert panel and will share a grant of 1 million euros and have access to a tailor-made 'innovation accelerator'.

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) Q4 (3 April)

In December, HBC reported revenue of 2,187 million Canadian dollars (1,647 million dollars), an increase of 115 million Canadian dollars or 5.6 percent for the third quarter with comparable sales increase of 2.9 percent and comparable digital sales increase of 8 percent. Read the company’s Q4 on Wednesday.

Made in Paris Première Vision (3-4 April)

After hosting 2,966 visitors in March 2018, Made in Paris is back to showcase the know-how of french fashion manufacturers from across the country and connect professionals looking for French industrial skills and expertise.