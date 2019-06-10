What to expect in fashion news from week 24, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 24th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 10-16 June, 2019.

London Fashion Week Men’s (7-10 June)

London Fashion Week Men’s returned to the UK capital on Friday, bringing together the best talent from the UK and further afield. The three-day city-wide event is a celebration of creative talent, welcoming guests from over 35 countries.

Chico's Q1 (11 June)

For the fourth quarter, Chico’s net sales were 524.7 million dollars, a decrease of 10.7 percent. The company will post its Q1 results on Tuesday.

Quiz full year (11 June)

Group revenue at Quiz increased by 12 percent to 130.9 million pounds (171.2 million dollars) during the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The omni-channel fast fashion brand will post its full year results on Tuesday.

Neiman Marcus Q3

For its second quarter, Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC, reported total revenues of 1.39 billion dollars, representing an increase in comparable sales of 0.7 percent from the same quarter a year ago. The group will post its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Lululemon athletica Q1

For its fourth quarter ended February 3, 2019, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported net revenue of 1.2 billion dollars, an increase of 26 percent. The company will post its Q1 resuts on Wednesday.

Tailored Brands Q1

For the fourth quarter ended February 2, 2019, Tailored Brands, Inc. reported GAAP net earnings of 6.2 million dollars or 12 cents per diluted share and adjusted net loss of 14.2 million dollars or 28 cents per diluted share. The company will post its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Milan Fashion Week Men's (14 - 17 June)

Milan Fashion Week Men’s is back this week.

Pitti Uomo: edition 96 (11 - 14 June)

Every year very fashion-minded Europe comes to the Fortezza da Basso for one of the leading fashion fairs: Pitti Uomo. From 11 to 14 June, the Tuscan city of Florence is all about men's fashion.