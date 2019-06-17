What to expect in fashion news from week 25, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 25th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 17-23 June, 2019.

Milan Fashion Week Men's (14-17 June)

Milan Fashion Week Men’s kicked off on Friday showcasing the latest and greatest in fashion for this coming season.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s (18-23 June)

Paris Fashion Week Men’s returns to the French capital on Tuesday, bringing together the best talent in fashion from France and further afield.

Cherokee Global Brands Q1 (18 June)

For its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, Cherokee Global Brands reported revenues of 6.1 million dollars, a decrease of 11 percent, which the company said largely reflected the expiration or non-renewal of several licensing agreements. The company will post its Q1 results on Tuesday.

Bonmarché full year results (19 June)

In a statement released in March, Bonmarché said it expected to achieve underlying PBT for the year within the lower end of the breakeven to loss of 4 million pounds. The British retailer will post its full year results on Wednesday.

Mulberry full year results (19 June)

In the six months ended 30 September, Mulberry saw an 8 percent drop in revenue to 68.3 million pounds, affected by the House of Fraser collapse in August. The company will post its full year results on Tuesday.