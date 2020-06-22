Fashionunited
 
What to expect in fashion news from week 26, 2020
What to expect in fashion news from week 26, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 26th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 22 - 28 June 2020.

Kingpins24 (23 - 24 June)

This week, denim trade fair Kingpins will be launching the second edition of Kinpins24 - its online event launched in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. This time, the show will target the US-based denim industry.

Nike Q4 (25 June)

Nike revenues increased to 10.1 billion dollars in the third quarter, up 5 percent on a reported basis and up 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis, driven by 13 percent currency-neutral growth in Nike Direct with digital growth of 36 percent and strong growth across EMEA, APLA and North America, offset by the impact of Covid-19 on the company’s business in Greater China. The company will publish its Q4 2020 results on Thursday.
