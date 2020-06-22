What to expect in fashion news from week 26, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 26th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 22 - 28 June 2020.

Kingpins24 (23 - 24 June)

This week, denim trade fair Kingpins will be launching the second edition of Kinpins24 - its online event launched in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. This time, the show will target the US-based denim industry.

Nike Q4 (25 June)

Nike revenues increased to 10.1 billion dollars in the third quarter, up 5 percent on a reported basis and up 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis, driven by 13 percent currency-neutral growth in Nike Direct with digital growth of 36 percent and strong growth across EMEA, APLA and North America, offset by the impact of Covid-19 on the company’s business in Greater China. The company will publish its Q4 2020 results on Thursday.