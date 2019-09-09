What to expect in fashion news from week 37, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 37th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 9 - 15 September, 2019.

New York Fashion Week (5 - 13 September)

New York Fashion Week is back to showcase the latest and greatest the industry has to offer. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the event.

JD Sports interim results (10 September)

JD Sports’ revenue for the 52 weeks to February 2 was up 49.2 percent to 4.7 billion pounds compared to the same period the year before, while profit before tax increasing by 15.4 percent to 339.9 million pounds. The company will announce its interim results on Tuesday.

Hermes H1 (11 September)

Sales at Hermès were up 12 percent at constant exchange and 15 percent at current exchange rates to 1,675 million euros (1,874 million dollars) in the second quarter. The company will publish its first half results on Wednesday.

Tailored Brands Q2 (11 September)

For the fiscal first quarter ended May 4, 2019, Tailored Brands, Inc., reported net earnings of 7.1 million dollars on a GAAP basis compared to 13.9 million dollars last year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

HBC Q2 (12 August)

At the end of last month, Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) announced it was selling luxury department store chain Lord + Taylor to fashion rental subscription service Le Tote in a 100 million dollar deal. HBC will announce its Q2 results on Thursday.

London Fashion Week (13 September - 17 September)

This week London Fashion Week is back, with 250 designers taking to the UK capital to showcase the latest and greatest in fashion. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the event.