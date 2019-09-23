Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
What to expect in fashion news from week 39, 2019
FASHION

What to expect in fashion news from week 39, 2019

Huw Hughes
|

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 39th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 9 - 15 September, 2019.

Nike Q1 (24 September)

Nike, Inc. has announced that fourth quarter revenue increased to 10.2 billion dollars, up 4 percent on a reported basis and 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis, while full year revenue rose to 39.1 billion dollars, up 7 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The company will announce its Q1 results on Tuesday.

Paris Fashion Week (23 September - 1 October)

New York, London and Milan have taken their turns this month to host their fashion weeks - now its Paris’ turn to showcase the best fashion names from France and further afield. Keep an eye on FashionUnited’s coverage of the event.
What to expect in fashion news this week
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ