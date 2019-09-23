What to expect in fashion news from week 39, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 39th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 9 - 15 September, 2019.

Nike Q1 (24 September)

Nike, Inc. has announced that fourth quarter revenue increased to 10.2 billion dollars, up 4 percent on a reported basis and 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis, while full year revenue rose to 39.1 billion dollars, up 7 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The company will announce its Q1 results on Tuesday.

Paris Fashion Week (23 September - 1 October)

New York, London and Milan have taken their turns this month to host their fashion weeks - now its Paris’ turn to showcase the best fashion names from France and further afield. Keep an eye on FashionUnited’s coverage of the event.