What to expect in fashion news from week 4, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the fourth week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 21-27 January, 2019.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s (17-21 January)

This week will begin with with the wrapping up of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, which will have its last day on Monday.

Haute Couture Paris (21 – 24 January)

Following on the heels of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Haute Couture Paris is back in the French capital this week.

Burberry Group PLC Q3 (23 January)

Burberry was upbeat when it announced its Q2 in November, saying that its “brand repositioning is under way, with strong initial response”. This week the British luxury fashion house releases its Q3.

Pitti Immagine Filati 84 (23-25 January)

Held in Florence twice a year, Pitti Filati is back this week. The leading trade fair showcases yarns for the knitting industry, a creative hotspot where future trends are tested and previewed.

Future Fabrics Expo (24-25 January)

This expo taking place in London acts as a creative platform for consumers and professionals to learn more about the efforts of global textile mills, to design, manufacture, and function in a more sustainable and eco-friendly way.