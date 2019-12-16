What to expect in fashion news from week 51, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 51st week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 16 - 22 December, 2019.

Edited sustainability report

Edited and Zilingo have partnered together to publish a report shedding light into the state of sustainable fashion with valuable data insights. FashionUnited will give you a comprehensive rundown of the report’s key findings.

H&M Q4 (16 December)

Net sales at H&M increased by 12 percent to 62,572 million Swedish krona (6,334,4 million dollars) in the third quarter, while net sales in the nine-month period increased by 11 percent to 171,061 million Swedish krona (17,317 million dollars). The company will publish its Q4 results on Monday.

Sports Direct H1 (16 December)

For the year to the end of April, Sports Direct group revenue increased by 10.2 percent to 3,701.9 million pounds (4,577.8 million dollars) with UK Sports Retail increasing by 0.3 percent to 2,187.3 million pounds (2,704.8 million dollars). The company said underlying profit before tax increased 5 percent to 143.3 million pounds (177.2 million dollars), due to the inclusion of House of Fraser, but offset by lower depreciation and amortisation charges. The company will publish its first-half results on Monday.

Nike Q2 (19 December)

For its first quarter to August 31, 2019, Nike, Inc. said, revenue increased to 10.7 billion dollars, up 7 percent on a reported basis and 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis, driven by growth across all geographies. The company added that diluted earnings per share for the quarter were 86 cents, an increase of 28 percent driven primarily by strong revenue growth and gross margin expansion. The company will publish its second-quarter results on Thursday.