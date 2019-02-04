What to expect in fashion news from week 6, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the sixth week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 4-10 February, 2019.

Vegan Fashion Week (1-4 February)

This week will begin with with the wrapping up of LA’s brand new 4-day Vegan Fashion Week - an event which shines a spotlight on vegan brands working to build a more ethically conscious fashion industry.

Ralph Lauren Q3 (5 February)

Having outpaced estimates in the last 15 quarters, Ralph Lauren Corporation will be releasing its third-quarter fiscal 2019 results.

New York Fashion Week (7-15 February)

London, Paris, Milan and Madrid all had their fashion shows last month. Now it’s New York’s turn to show off the latest and greatest talent in the fashion world.

Pure London and Scoop (10-12 February)

Two of the UK’s biggest fashion trade shows, Pure London and Scoop, will be taking to the English capital this week. FashionUnited will be attending the 3-day trade shows and reporting on the events.