What to expect in fashion news from week 9, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 9th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 24 February - 1 March 2020.

Milan Fashion Week Women’s (18 - 24 February)

Milan Fashion Week continues into this week, with brands such as Prada, Jil Sander, Gucci, Armani, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Versace, Missoni and Salvatore Ferragamo showcasing the latest in womenswear in the Italian fashion capital.

Paris Fashion Week Women’s (24 February - 3 March)

After Milan, it’s Paris’ turn to be the epicentre of women’s ready-to-wear fashion. Brands showing include Dior, Kenzo, Saint Laurent, Koche, Off-White, and Rick Owens, among others.

Moda (23 - 25 February)

UK fashion trade fair Moda is back at NEC Birmingham this week. Newcomers to the fair include FPT, Hukka Design, Cherry Pie, See you Soon, Guzella, Khost, and Sonder/Glamour, while returning brands include Pomodoro, Rosa Clara, Cotton Brothers, Lewis Civit, Redi Fashion, Claudia C, Lewis Henry, Gabriella Sanchez, Godske, Rino & Pelle.

Week packed full of financial updates

This week will see a spate of big-name fashion brands publishing their latest financial updates. They include: