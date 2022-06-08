When fashion and music engage in real life, with Yvette LIBBY

Music, like fashion, is always a source of inspiration for Yvette LIBBY. They change and renew over time, but their timeless beauty remains. Immortal music and retro designs have and will continue to attract a large number of art enthusiasts. If you agree with Yvette LIBBY, then keep reading to find out why we love fashion as much as we love music, and how these two seemingly unrelated arts intersect contributing to adorning humanity and literally changing the world.

For decades, fashion and music have had a close relationship. It's difficult to imagine a world in which music and fashion do not go hand in hand. Although fashion has originally been created to be utilitarian, a great change happened in the last 100 years or so. Rather than being concerned about the utility of fashion, people began to associate it with current musical trends. Music, like fashion, has always been used as a form of self-expression, and both are accessible and emotional art forms that the general public can enjoy and participate in.

The history of the relationship between music and fashion can be traced back to the 1920s, during the era of jazz music. Jazz musicians not only led the musical trend of the time, but they also created a phenomenal trend in the style of Flappers, the Jazz fashion symbol. The distinct fashion of the '20s retains its allure, as evidenced by films such as "The Great Gatsby" and "Peaky Blinders."

The euphoria of Jazz was later replaced by the 1950s Rock'n Roll. Iconic musicians such as Elvis Presley have influenced not only music but also fashion. Through the way he expresses his music, personal style, and dressing, he has had a significant influence on Rock'n Roll fashion. The audiences would never have been exposed to Rock'n Roll fashion if it had not been for the music form. Cuban collar shirts, loose-fitting slacks, cardigans, and leather jackets from that era continue to influence fashion today.

The 1960s were a golden era for music. We've got The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart, and so on. Each artist dressed according to the type of music they pursue. Their fashion sense grew in popularity alongside their music. The Mod movement popularized by The Beatles, in particular. Mod suits were worn by "modernists," and a parka jacket was paired with a long-sleeved Polo shirt and tailored trousers or jeans. Even today, designers are inspired by the music and aesthetic of Mod fashion.

Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand

The 1970s pop music had a significant impact on fashion. Folk rock fans wore bell-bottom jeans and casual shirts with bold patterns such as paisley or floral landscapes. During the 1970s, science fiction became popular, and special effects were used in television and film. Musicians such as David Bowie, Marc Bolan, Elton John, and Queen were inspired by science fiction and began incorporating sci-fi "backstories" into their performances, resulting in the birth of Glam Rock. Catsuits, body paint, spandex jumpsuits, leather jackets, clothing with sequins or metallic accents... define the glam rock look.

During the 1980s, Music Television, or MTV, was extremely popular. The introduction of musical videos is regarded as a watershed moment in the evolution of the relationship between music and fashion; it brings artists closer to the public and serves as a role model for the audience to emulate. Madonna and Michael Jackson are two of the world's most famous music and fashion icons. During this period, Madonna has been regarded as the queen of trendsetting in both music and fashion. She permanently altered the way young girls dressed. Her lace tops, fishnet stockings, calf-length black leggings, and granny boots all became popular.

Michael Jackson is another music fashion icon who should be mentioned. His on-stage fashion style draws as much attention as his performance. Michael Jackson has distinguished himself from other musical artists through his exceptional musical talent as well as his distinctive fashion sense.

Hip Hop was one of the most popular forms of music by the late 1980s and early 1990s. Hip Hop musicians emerged from the Bronx to society in the fields of music and fashion. Hip Hop's influence quickly spread outside of America and was embraced by teenagers all over the world. People began to imitate rappers' fashion, and by the time hip hop became mainstream, it had also become synonymous with a specific style of dress. Baggy pants, Adidas tracksuits, oversized sports jerseys, bucket hats, and plenty of gold chain necklaces were among the most popular hip hop trends. This generation's fashion is considered modest, and the fashion industry of this genre has been popularized by artists such as Jay- Z, Lauryn Hill, and Ice Cube...

Lady Gaga was a sensational artist in the 2000s who became a musical phenomenon as well as a fashion icon. Along with receiving her music, many fans around the world have copied her style and clothing. Her provocative style irritates some people due to the exaggeration, but it also piques their interest. Lady Gaga has undoubtedly established new fashion trends. Designers have drawn inspiration from her unusual styles because of her ability to switch between multiple styles.

With the early 2010s EDM (Electronic Dance Music) boom, rave culture has become a well-known concept around the world. Most people who look at Raver only see the bizarre and amusing costumes at EDM music events, such as glowing wings like fairies, UFO pants, and colorful leggings... However, with the explosive growth of EDM, it didn't take long for a slew of EDM fashion brands to emerge.

Fashion has influenced music, and vice versa. These two art forms are inextricably linked and difficult to separate. Musical artists, as well as designers and fashion industry leaders, can now influence fashion trends. Musicians can set a fashion trend and inspire designers as well as the fashion industry.

And we, Yvette LIBBY, always carry the music scene trend in stages that elicit inspiration in every design. Let us look forward to the symphonies written in our upcoming Collections. Meanwhile, here are some typical music-inspired outfits from Yvette LIBBY.

Music and fashion have coexisted for centuries due to two characteristics: adaptation, innovation in response to the tastes of each era, and preservation of their inherent nostalgic beauty from earlier times. These are also the core values of the business philosophy that Yvette LIBBY incorporates into each of our designs, as our motto since our inception has been "Treasure the past, enhance the present."